Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Kevin Begos
Kevin Begos is a former MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow and a former AP correspondent, whose stories and research have appeared in major newspapers and other publications, including Scientific American, Harper's, Salon, the Christian Science Monitor, the Guild of Sommeliers, USA Today, and the New York Times.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Tasting the Past
"A vintner’s blend of science, history, travel, and tantalizing drink recommendations." --Amy Stewart, author of The Drunken BotanistIn search of a mysterious wine he once tasted in a hotel room…