Kevin Atlas
Nearly seven-feet-tall, Kevin Laue commands attention when he shows up as a speaker in schools, churches, and corporate boardrooms around the world. What makes Kevin’s story so remarkable is that against all odds, he became the first player missing a limb to play NCAA Division I basketball.Read More
Kevin weaves his story around the life lessons he gained from overcoming the loss of his left arm while in childbirth, the early death of his father, a challenging home environment, and a legion of skeptics to become one of the top high school basketball players in his home state of California and earn a scholarship to play at Manhattan College in New York City. He lives in Sparks, NV.
Kevin knows you can’t win if you don’t get in the game. In addition to his speaking company, he is an entrepreneur who has founded and partnered in numerous successful business launches.
By the Author
Get in the Game
An inspirational story of faith and perseverance of an athlete who was born without an arm and despite all the odds became the first player…