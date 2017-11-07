Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kevin Allison
With his writing and acting work on MTV’s legendary sketch comedy series, The State, as well as on Reno 911!, High Maintenance, Blue Man Group and more, Kevin Allison has created all kinds of stories. In 2009, he launched RISK!, the live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share, which is downloaded over 2.5 million times per month. Allison is also the founder of The Story Studio in New York, where he has taught the art of storytelling to bestselling authors, well-known comedians, and executives from a range of fields.Read More
By the Author
RISK!
A "fascinating" (MetroSource) collection of uncensored, confessional, and at times outrageously funny essays about coming of age, coming out, and the wildest experiences that define…