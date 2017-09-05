Kerry Kennedy is the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Since 1981, she has worked on diverse human rights issues including child labor, disappearances, indigenous land rights, judicial independence, freedom of expression, ethnic violence, impunity, women’s rights, and the environment. Kennedy founded RFK Compass, which convenes biannual meetings of institutional investors who collectively control $5 to $7 trillion in assets to address the impact of human rights violations on investment outcomes. She serves on the boards of the U.S. Institute of Peace, Human Rights First, Ethics in Action, SDG USA, Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa, Health eVillages, and the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation as well as several public companies. A graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School, she received the Medal for Social Activism from the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates along with many other awards and honorary degrees. Kennedy is the mother of three daughters, Cara, Mariah, and Michaela. She lives in New York, NY.