Keri Wyatt Kent
Keri Wyatt Kent is the author of ten books and the co-author of many more. She continually writes for a variety of print and digital publications, including Christianity Today, Gifted for Leadership, the High Calling, SmallGroups.com, and Today’s Christian Woman. She also serves as lay pastor at Willow Creek Community Church, where she has been a member for almost thirty years.Read More
By the Author
GodSpace
Think you don't have time or space for spiritual stuff? That intimacy with God is impossible?Here's how-in the life you already live-you can make time…