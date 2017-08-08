Keri Wyatt Kent

Keri Wyatt Kent is the author of ten books and the co-author of many more. She continually writes for a variety of print and digital publications, including Christianity Today, Gifted for Leadership, the High Calling, SmallGroups.com, and Today’s Christian Woman. She also serves as lay pastor at Willow Creek Community Church, where she has been a member for almost thirty years.
Read More Arrow Icon