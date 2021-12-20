Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins emerged with Loggins & Messina, one of the bestselling musical duos of the 1970s, with their six releases between 1971 and 1976 (plus three live albums and four compilations), counting for 16 million units sold. Loggins has released 14 solo records since then with more than 25 million albums sold, charted five top-10 singles, and won two Grammy Awards for “What A Fool Believes” and “This Is it,” and received one Academy Award nomination for “Footloose.” Loggins’ song “Conviction of the Heart” was hailed as the “unofficial anthem of the environmental movement” by Vice President Al Gore, and his environmental television special for the Disney Channel, This Island Earth, won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Writing and for the title track. Loggins has also cut two live albums, two greatest-hits compilations, and two children’s records including Return to Pooh Corner, which remains the bestselling children’s album of the last two decades. He recently donated use of his single “The Great Adventure” to the San Diego Zoo for their Kids TV network which airs in children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses around the world, supporting his belief that “every child should experience the healing power of music.” Known as “The Soundtrack King,” Loggins has had his music featured in several iconic films including Footloose, Caddyshack, and Top Gun. Loggins has millions of followers and listeners across social and streaming platforms and continues to sell out live shows both domestically and internationally.





Jason Turbow is the author of the bestselling The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America's Pastime; Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic: Reggie, Rollie, Catfish, & Charlie Finley's Swingin' A's; and They Bled Blue: Fernandomania, Strike-Season Mayhem, and The Weirdest Championship Baseball Had Ever Seen: The 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers. He has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and SI.com, among many publications.