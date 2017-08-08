Kenneth Shropshire is the David W. Hauck Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Director of the school's Sports Business Initiative. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated, as well as on NPR's “All Things Considered,” ESPN's “Outside the Lines,” and ABC's “Nightline.” His previous books include The Business of Sports, In Black and White: Race and Sports in America, and Basketball Jones: America Above the Rim. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and their children.