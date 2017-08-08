Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kenneth Shropshire
Kenneth Shropshire is the David W. Hauck Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Director of the school's Sports Business Initiative. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated, as well as on NPR's “All Things Considered,” ESPN's “Outside the Lines,” and ABC's “Nightline.” His previous books include The Business of Sports, In Black and White: Race and Sports in America, and Basketball Jones: America Above the Rim. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and their children.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Being Sugar Ray
Muhammad Ali memorably referred to Sugar Ray Robinson as “the king, the master, my idol,” and rarely a fight fan has chosen to argue too…