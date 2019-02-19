Kenneth C. Ulmer

Bishop Kenneth Ulmer has served as senior pastor of Faithful Central Bible Church in Los Angeles for the past thirty years. During that time his ministry has grown from 300 to several thousand. He is the former president of King’s University and currently serves as the Presiding Bishop over Macedonia International Bible Fellowship, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Bishop Ulmer is the author of Making Your Money Count, Passionate God, and Knowing God’s Voice. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Togetta, and their three children.