Kendra Atleework
Kendra Atleework received her MFA in creative writing from the University of Minnesota. An essay that formed the basis for a chapter of Miracle Country was selected for The Best American Essays 2015. She is the recipient of the Ellen Meloy Desert Writers Award and the AWP Intro Journals Project Award.
By the Author
Miracle Country
WINNER OF THE SIGURD F. OLSON NATURE WRITING AWARD“Blending family memoir and environmental history, Kendra Atleework conveys a fundamental truth: the places in which we…