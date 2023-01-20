Free shipping on orders $35+

Kelly Dorfman

Kelly Dorfman, MS, LND, specializes in finding nutritional solutions to common ailments. She writes for the Huffington Post, is a columnist for Living Without magazine, and has been featured in and written dozens of articles on health and nutrition. In addition, she lectures on diet and health around the country and has appeared on CNN and Fox News. Her practice is located outside of Washington, D.C.

