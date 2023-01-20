Keeyla Meadows holds a bachelor's degree from the California Institute of the Arts, a master's degree in sculpture from the University of California at Berkeley, and has completed post-graduate studies at the Whitney Museum of American Art. She has runs Keeyla Meadows Gardens and Art, a full-service landscaping company. Her garden has appeared on Good Morning America and Grow It!, and has been featured in Sunset, Metropolitan Home, Fine Gardening, Horticulture, and by the the Garden Conservancy. Meadows teaches classes and lectures on garden topics, and her photographs have been published in garden magazines including Sunset and Fine Gardening.