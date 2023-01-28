Free shipping on orders $35+
Kayte Terry
Kayte Terry is merchandise manager for Anthropologie, expert crafter, and freelance fashion and prop stylist. Her craft projects have appeared in Parents, Quick and Simple, Cutting Edge, Adorn, and HGTV Ideas magazine, as well as top craft websites like Etsy, Design*Sponge, and GetCrafty. Ms. Terry lives in Philadelphia and her website is http://www.thisisloveforever.com.
By the Author
Paper Made!
Announcing the biggest, best, most innovative book ever on paper craft. Even better, this is not about how to use costly, artsy paper, but how…