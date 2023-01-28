Free shipping on orders $35+

Kayte Terry

Kayte Terry is merchandise manager for Anthropologie, expert crafter, and freelance fashion and prop stylist. Her craft projects have appeared in Parents, Quick and Simple, Cutting Edge, Adorn, and HGTV Ideas magazine, as well as top craft websites like Etsy, Design*Sponge, and GetCrafty. Ms. Terry lives in Philadelphia and her website is http://www.thisisloveforever.com.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon