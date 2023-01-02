Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Katja Hoyer

Katja Hoyer is the author of Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire. She is a member of the Royal Historical Society, and her writing has appeared in History Today, BBC History Extra, and The Spectator. Born in East Germany, she lives in Sussex, UK. 
