Katie Workman is the author of Dinner Solved! and The Mom 100 Cookbook. She is a columnist for the Associated Press, Eating Well magazine, and FoodNetwork.com, and a food writer whose articles have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Better Homes and Gardens, Cooking Light, Parents, Rachael Ray Every Day, New York magazine, and many others. She posts regularly on her blog, themom100.com. Katie is also the founding editor in chief of Cookstr.com; and a regular contributor to NPR. She sits on the board of City Harvest, New York’s leading food rescue nonprofit, and lives with her husband and two children in New York City.