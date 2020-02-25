Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Katie Hill
Katie Hill wasn’t yet 30 when she embarked on her run for Congress. By 31, she had become not only a Member of Congress but a member of Congressional Leadership. Soon, she was the subject of an HBO docu-series entitled “She’s Running,” a frequent and ratings-generating cable news guest, and one of the Democratic Party’s brightest rising stars. Her campaign attracted the support of dozens of celebrities, including Kristen Bell, Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, and Chris Evans, and she managed to flip a Congressional seat under decades of Republican control-she was the first woman to hold the seat, the first openly LGBTQ woman to be elected to Congress from California, and the first self-identified bisexual woman in Congress. She resigned from her position less than a year after entering Congress, following political sabotage by her abusive ex-husband in a scandal that began a national conversation around questions of bisexuality, domestic abuse, cyber exploitation, workplace power dynamics, and what happens when regular people who live regular lives run for office.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
She Will Rise
Former Congressional representative Katie Hill shares her bold mission to help women topple the longstanding power structures that prevent them from achieving true equality, using…