Katie Hill

wasn’t yet 30 when she embarked on her run for Congress. By 31, she had become not only a Member of Congress but a member of Congressional Leadership. Soon, she was the subject of an HBO docu-series entitled “She’s Running ,” a frequent and ratings-generating cable news guest, and one of the Democratic Party’s brightest rising stars. Her campaign attracted the support of dozens of celebrities, including Kristen Bell Chelsea Handler , Alyssa Milano, and Chris Evans , and she managed to flip a Congressional seat under decades of Republican control-she was the first woman to hold the seat, the first openly LGBTQ woman to be elected to Congress from California, and the first self-identified bisexual woman in Congress. She resigned from her position less than a year after entering Congress, following political sabotage by her abusive ex-husband in a scandal that began a national conversation around questions of bisexuality cyber exploitation , workplace power dynamics, and what happens when regular people who live regular lives run for office