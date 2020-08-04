Katie Couric

Katie Couric has been a television host on all three major networks in the United States. She has been honored on numerous occasions for her work with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the National Parkinson’s Foundation. In 2004, she was inducted into the American Television Hall of Fame. She is the author of two children’s books The Brand New Kid and The Blue Ribbon Day, and an adult self-help book, The Best Advice I Ever Got.