Kati Neville
Kati Neville and Lindsay Ahrens are big fans of freezer meals and speak widely about the method with community groups, parenting classes, and at libraries. They have written recipes for Costco’s annual cookbooks and articles for Everyday with Rachael Ray. Both live and work in the Pacific Northwest.
By the Author
Fix, Freeze, Feast, 2nd Edition
With this updated second edition of a best-selling cookbook, you can have it all — great tasting, nutritious meals that don’t break the bank or…