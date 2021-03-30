Kathy Kleiman is a global leader in Internet law and policy and is currently a visiting scholar at Princeton. Her passion for finding the truth behind these female programmers led to her founding the Eniac Programmers Project, which completed a 20-minute documentary on the subject of this book titled "The Computers: The Remarkable Story of ENIAC Programmers." The film premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival in 2014 and won Grand Jury Prize Best Documentary Short at the United Nations Film Festival in 2016.