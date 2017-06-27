Katherine Hoffman
Katherine Hoffman teaches modern and contemporary art and art history at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she is chairperson of the Department of Fine Arts. She is the author of Explorations: The Visual Arts Since 1945,Collage: Critical Views, and An Enduring Spirit: The Art of Georgia O'Keeffe.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Concepts Of Identity
Concepts of identity are complex and changing, and in this book Katherine Hoffman examines images of individuals and families from ancient Egypt to the present—more…