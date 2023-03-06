Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Katharine Adams
Katharine J. Adams is an English fantasy writer based in New Zealand. You can find her tucked away in her office in the wee small hours of the morning while the rest of the house sleeps. No matter where she is, she’s never happier than in those moments when her writing truly takes her away, and she’s in a realm where witches burn, the future is spun from silk, and Death is more than it seems.Read More
Tonight, I Burn
A thorn witch with the power to walk between the realms of Life and Death finds herself at the center of a magical rebellion—and a…