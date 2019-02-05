Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kate Pickert
Kate Pickert is a former staff writer for TIME magazine, where she covered health care, politics and trends in modern American life. She is a journalism professor at Loyola Marymount University and lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.
By the Author
Radical
The science, culture and history of breast cancer as told by a reporter who survived it As a health-care journalist, Kate Pickert knew the emotional…