Kate Pentecost

Kate Pentecost was born and raised on the Texas/Louisiana state line, where there are more churches, pine trees and alligators than anything else. She has worked in teaching, indie publishing, anti-censorship advocacy, and (her favorite) hand-selling children’s books at NYC’s famous Strand Bookstore. She has an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has studied with Susan Fletcher, Louise Hawes, A.S. King, Micol Ostow, and Nova Ren Suma as well as adult authors such as Ken Liu and Antonya Nelson. Elysium Girls is her debut.

