Kate Doyle
Kate Doyle is the author of the short story collection I Meant It Once, forthcoming from Algonquin Books in July 2023. She has received support for her work from Virginia Center for Creative Arts, A Public Space, Hawthornden, the Adirondack Center for Writing, the NYU Creative Writing Program, and the Global Research Institute at NYU Paris. Originally from New England, she has lived in New York City, Ithaca, and Amsterdam.Read More
By the Author
I Meant It Once
“Kate Doyle’s gorgeous, electric fiction upends expectations about how stories are told and what exactly needs telling. Lovers and rivals, siblings and friends, navigate the…