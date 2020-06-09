Kate Aronoff is a staff writer at The New Republic, a fellow at Type Media Center, and a senior fellow at Data for Progress. A frequent contributor to The Intercept, her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Nation, Dissent, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and Harpers, among other outlets. She was previously a writing fellow at In These Times and a contributing editor at Waging Nonviolence. Aronoff is the co-editor of We Own the Future: Democratic Socialism, American Style and the co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal. She lives in Brooklyn.



