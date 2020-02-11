Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kashmira Sheth
Kashmira Sheth was inspired to write her first novel, Blue Jasmine, by her own experiences as a teenager who moved from India to the United States. The book went on to win an Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award. Kashmira is also the author of the young adult book, Koyal Dark, Mango Sweet. Kashmira lives in Madison, Wisconsin with her family.Read More
