Karen Whiting

Karen Whiting is an award-winning author of twenty-plus books and writes to strengthen families. A proficient crafter, Whiting's inspirational craft books have gone into several printings. A member of Officers Christian Fellowship for more than four decades, Karen is a widow, mother of five, and grandmother of nine. She lives in Rock Ledge, Florida.
