Karen Valentin
Karen Valentin has been a contributing writer for Daily Guideposts since 2005 and a main contributor to Guideposts: Your First Year of Motherhood. She has also written a young adult novel and two children’s books. A pastor’s daughter, Karen served as the children’s director for East 7th Street Baptist Church-Graffiti for four years under the pastorship of Taylor Fields. A graduate of Fordham University, she is an avid traveler who speaks three languages: English, Spanish and French. She is the proud mother of two boys.Read More
By the Author
The Flavor of My Faith
A protestant Latina's evolving spiritual journey that explores the intersection of her youthful Christian faith with the Latino-American experience of her family.Raised by her Puerto…
The Mother God Made Me to Be
My journey from newlywed, to mother of two, to single mom - trying to heal - and become the mother God made me to beKaren…