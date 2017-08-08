Karen Valentin

Karen Valentin has been a contributing writer for Daily Guideposts since 2005 and a main contributor to Guideposts: Your First Year of Motherhood. She has also written a young adult novel and two children’s books. A pastor’s daughter, Karen served as the children’s director for East 7th Street Baptist Church-Graffiti for four years under the pastorship of Taylor Fields. A graduate of Fordham University, she is an avid traveler who speaks three languages: English, Spanish and French. She is the proud mother of two boys.