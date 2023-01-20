Free shipping on orders $35+
Karen Salmansohn
Karen Salmansohn is the author of the bestselling How to Make Your Man Behave … and How to Be Happy, Dammit. She is a relationship expert for MSN.com and Match.com, and hosts her own daily radio show, "How to Be Happy, Dammit" on Sirius. She lives in New York City.
