Karen Kane has worked as an interpreter for the Deaf community for over 25 years. Her path to Charlie and Frog took her from a small village near Rochester, New York, to the bustle of Washington, DC. The people she met along the way inspired her writing with their strength, warmth, and humor, especially those in the Deaf community. Karen graduated from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, and received her MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. When she’s not writing, you can find her in the person as a sign language interpreter at Gallaudet University or lost in the stacks of her local library.



