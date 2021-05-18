Karen Jameson

A former teacher, Karen Jameson holds a master's degree in education. She's the author of MOON BABIES (Putnam, 2019), WOODLAND DREAMS, FARM LULLABY, and WHERE THE WEE ONES GO (Chronicle, 2020, 2021 & 2022) and SHINE (Groundwood, TBD), among other titles. Karen has published a number of nonfiction science articles in AppleSeeds and Ask magazines. She has won a special mention picture book poetry award at the SCBWI CenCal Writer’s Day and is the recipient of the Sue Alexander Grant.



Lorna Scobie grew up in the depths of the English countryside, climbing trees and taking her rabbit for walks in the fields. She is an illustrator and designer, now based in south-east London. Growing up surrounded by nature has heavily influenced her illustrations and her work often revolves around the natural world and animal kingdom. She enjoys illustrating non-fiction 0-6 and 6+, black and white, children’s books, and pre-school books. Lorna draws every day, and always has a sketchbook close to hand when she’s out and about. She illustrates her work by hand rather than digitally, as she enjoys the spontaneity and also the ‘happy mistakes’ that can happen along the way. Lorna uses a range of materials, including paint, pencils and pens.

