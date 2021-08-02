Karen Duffy
Karen Duffy is the New York Times bestselling author of Model Patient. She is a producer, actress, and former MTV VJ. She has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and O, The Oprah Magazine. She lives in New York.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Wise Up
In Wise Up, Karen Duffy shares wryly funny and heartwarming lessons on life, motherhood, and python attacks From becoming an iconic MTV VJ to starring in Dumb and Dumber to being diagnosed with a…