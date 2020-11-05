Kaelin Edwards
Kaelin Edwards and Kyrah Edwards are a young married couple, building a thriving marriage and family as well as a plentiful and loyal YouTube following. The YouTubers document the everyday balance of young marriage, pranks, parenting, and life. They have two children, Karter and Kaiser, and live in Dallas, TX.Read More
By the Author
This Kind of Love
Follow popular YouTubers Kaelin and Kyrah Edwards as they grow from young and in love, believing the hard part of life is over, to adulthood,…