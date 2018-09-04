K Floss

Karlie Kloss is an American supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Raised in St Louis, she was discovered at a local charity fashion show at age 13 and has been modeling professionally ever since for top designers including Dior, Louis Vuitton, & Marc Jacobs, to name a few. In 2014, Karlie was named a Global Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and in 2016 she was honored on the Time 100 Most Influential People List.



Outside of modeling, Karlie partnered with Momofuku Milk Bar, combining her passion for baking, nutrition, and philanthropy to create her own line of vegan, gluten-free cookies benefiting FEED and the CFDA. Additionally, Karlie’s personal passion for coding led her to launch the Kode With Klossy scholarship in 2014 to empower females in computer science and engineering fields through hands-on learning activities and community support early in their coding experience when attrition is the highest.