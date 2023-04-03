Junghwa Park

Junghwa Park is a Korean-born American immigrant and artist living in Jersey City, New Jersey. She graduated with a BFA in Illustration from School of Visual Arts in 2014 and was the Grand Prize Winner of SCBWI’s Winter 2020 Portfolio Showcase. She has collaborated with Pottery Barn, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Poetry Foundation and more. Junghwa’s published works include Pow! Kids’s While Grandpa Naps by Naomi Danis, which went on to appear in the New York Times; Korean publisher Who’s Got My Tail’s Bunnybee; and Putnam’s12 Days of Kindness by Irene Latham. Wish Soup is her North American author-illustrator debut. You can visit her at jungwhapark.com.

