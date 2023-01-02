Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Julius Taranto

Julius Taranto’s fiction has appeared in PhoebeThe FiddlebackPalimpsest, and Connu. His essay “On Outgrowing David Foster Wallace,” in the Los Angeles Review of Books, was one of its most-read articles of the year. He has also written for The Chronicle of Higher EducationForeign Affairs, and Lawfare. He is an editorial consultant for McNally Editions, the McNally Jackson paperback line, and in his other career is an antitrust lawyer. He has received a grant to the Key West Literary Seminar. He has attended the CRIT workshop, Yale Law School, and Pomona College, where he won the college’s creative writing prizes. He lives in Brooklyn.
 
