Julius Taranto’s fiction has appeared in Phoebe, The Fiddleback, Palimpsest, and Connu. His essay “On Outgrowing David Foster Wallace,” in the Los Angeles Review of Books, was one of its most-read articles of the year. He has also written for The Chronicle of Higher Education, Foreign Affairs, and Lawfare. He is an editorial consultant for McNally Editions, the McNally Jackson paperback line, and in his other career is an antitrust lawyer. He has received a grant to the Key West Literary Seminar. He has attended the CRIT workshop, Yale Law School, and Pomona College, where he won the college’s creative writing prizes. He lives in Brooklyn.Read More
By the Author
The Moral Offset
A surprising, incisive, refreshingly irreverent debut novel about a young physicist who finds herself exiled to an island university that gives safe harbor to “canceled”…