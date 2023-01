Julius Taranto’s fiction has appeared in, and. His essay “ On Outgrowing David Foster Wallace ,” in the, was one of its most-read articles of the year. He has also written for, and. He is an editorial consultant for McNally Editions, the McNally Jackson paperback line, and in his other career is an antitrust lawyer. He has received a grant to the Key West Literary Seminar. He has attended the CRIT workshop, Yale Law School, and Pomona College, where he won the college’s creative writing prizes. He lives in Brooklyn.