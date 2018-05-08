Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Juliet Lapidos
Juliet Lapidos is a senior editor at The Atlantic. Previously she worked at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and Slate. She received her B.A. in Comparative Literature from Yale University and her MPhil in English Literature from Cambridge University, which she attended on a Gates Scholarship.Read More
By the Author
Talent
ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED BOOKS OF 2019 -- LitHub, The Millions, Thrillist, Entertainment Weekly In this "deliciously funny, sharp, and sincere (Helen Oyeyemi)" debut,…