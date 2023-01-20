Free shipping on orders $35+
Julie Winterbottom
Julie Winterbottom is the author of Pranklopedia and Frightlopedia and the former editor-in-chief of Nickelodeon Magazine. She lives in Beacon, NY. When she is not dreaming up ways to scare kids or make them laugh (or both), she plays cajun accordion.
By the Author
What a Blast!
Squeakers, butt puffs, trumpets and “the destroyer”. Celebrate farts in all their hilarious, honking glory! Con-fart-ulations! You’ve found the book that confirms your fine appreciation for…
Frightlopedia
A deliciously creepy book for kids who love ghost stories, monsters, spiders, and more! Combining fact, fiction, and hands-on activities, Frightlopedia is an illustrated A-Z…
Pranklopedia
Pranklopedia is the young practical joker’s secret weapon, a boisterous collection of over 70 guaranteed-to-amuse (or annoy) pranks to be pulled on friends, siblings, and…