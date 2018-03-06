Julie Corbin is Scottish and grew up just outside Edinburgh. She has lived in East Sussex for the last twenty-five years and raised her three sons in a village close to the Ashdown Forest. She is trained as a nurse and combines running the medical department in a boarding school with writing novels, short stories and currently a radio play.

Her psychological thrillers have been described as ‘creepy and gripping’ (Closer) and ‘remarkably assured… suspenseful narrative’ (Daily Mail)

She speaks at writing events, book groups and libraries, and runs writing workshops for beginners and more experienced writers.

Visit Julie’s website at http://www.juliecorbin.com and follow her on Twitter @Julie_Corbin