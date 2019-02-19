Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julie Clinton
Julie Clinton, M.Ad., M.B.A., president of Extraordinary Women, has spoken to hundreds of thousands of women as host of E-Women conferences all across America, and is author of Extraordinary Women: Discovering the Dream God Created for You, the devotional Living God’s Dream for You, 10 Things You Aren’t Telling Him, and A Woman’s Path to Emotional Freedom. A woman of deep faith, she cares passionately about seeing women live out their dreams by finding their freedom in Christ. Julie and her husband, Tim, live near Lynchburg, Virginia with their children, Megan and Zach.
Julie Clinton speaks to approximately fifty thousand women each year all across the country at the Extraordinary Women Conferences.