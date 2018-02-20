Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julian Castro
Julian Castro is an American Democratic politician who served as the 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. Castro served as the mayor of San Antonio, Texas from 2009 to 2014 and was selected at the keynote speaker at the 2012 Democratic Convention.Read More
By The Author
An Unlikely Journey
The keynote speaker at the 2012 DNC, former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro, tells his remarkable and inspiring…