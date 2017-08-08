Julia McNamara

Julia McNamara frequently writes about international business and culture. She holds dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland.



A professional photographer with over 25 years of experience, Jim Smith has published numerous works on Irish people, landscape, and travel.



Pete Hamill is the author of seven novels and two collections of stories, and his writing has appeared in most national magazines. He has been a columnist for many years, and currently writes for New York City’s Daily News. His most recent novel is Forever (Little, Brown).

