Judy Pelikan
Judy Pelikan is a serious student of the New Testament and has studied and practiced the craft of illumination. She is a published author and illustrator of many books for all ages, including Grandmother Remembers which has sold more than two million copies, The Music of the Birds, Books Make Me Happy, The Heart’s Journey, Our Chosen Child, and The Stone That Rolled Away.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Words of Christ
A beautiful gift book -- from the Church's early illuminated manuscript tradition -- featuring the words and teachings of Jesus Christ.Here are the pure moral…