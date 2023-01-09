Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Judy Pangman
Judy Pangman and her husband, Frank Johnson, raise their two sons and grass-fed beef, pork, and eggs on their 200-acre farm in upstate New York. They are committed to sustainable agriculture, raising their animals naturally and cruelty-free and promoting a safe and healthy local food system. .
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Chicken Coops
Just like houses, chicken coops come in all shapes and sizes. Judy Pangman presents how-to drawings and conceptual plans for 45 coops — from the…