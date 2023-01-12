Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Judy Bart Kancigor
Judy Bart Kancigor started Cooking Jewish as a family project. She is a freelance food writer and columnist for the Orange County Register. A popular teacher of Jewish cooking and family life, she speaks at synagogues, women’s organizations, and cooking schools. She lives with her husband, Barry, in Fullerton, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Cooking Jewish
Got kugel? Got Kugel with Toffee Walnuts? Now you do. Here's the real homemade Gefilte Fish – and also Salmon en Papillote. Grandma Sera Fritkin’s…