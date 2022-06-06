Judith Tschann
Judith Tschann is a medievalist who taught for many years at the University of Redlands, where she served as chair of the English department. She is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship, a member of the Modern Language Association and the Medieval Academy of America, and is a regular on the academic speaking circuit. She lives in Redlands, CA, with her husband.Read More
