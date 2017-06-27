Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Judith Tarutz
Judith A. Tarutz, a former Senior Technical Editor at Hewlett-Packard, is a co-founder of Ibis Communications Inc. in Lynnfield, MA. She also teaches a graduate-level course in software technical editing.
By the Author
Technical Editing
At last, direct from the trenches, here's the book technical editors have been waiting for. Unlike other guides which review grammar and spelling—but don't address…