Judith Phillips has spent more than forty years gardening in the Southwest and is still adapting. She is the owner of Judith Phillips Design Oasis, an ecosystem-inspired garden design and consulting service. She has designed thousands of residential gardens in New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona, and has also been involved in public projects from habitat gardens at wildlife refuges and parks, to healing gardens at hospitals, courtyard gardens for townhomes and an historic inn, and outdoor classrooms for elementary schools. As a part-time faculty member in the Landscape Architecture Department at the University of New Mexico her class focuses on native and climate-adapted plants for arid landscapes, hopefully inspiring a new generation of ecodesigners.