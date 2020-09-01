Judith Lewis Herman, MD
Judith Herman, M.D., is professor of psychiatry, emerita, at Harvard Medical School. Herman is also a founding member of the Women’s Mental Health Collective. She was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies and the Woman in Science Award from the American Medical Women’s Association, and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.
By the Author
Trauma and Recovery
In this groundbreaking book, a leading clinical psychiatrist redefines how we think about and treat victims of trauma. A "stunning achievement" that remains a "classic…