Kellogg Company is the world’s leading producer of cereal and a leading producer of convenience foods, including cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, frozen waffles, meat alternatives, pie crusts, and ice cream cones. The company’s brands include Kellogg’s, Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Murray, Austin, Morningstar Farms, Famous Amos, Carr’s, Plantation, Ready Crust, and Kashi. Kellogg products are manufactured in 17 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries around the world.



Judith Choate is a writer, chef and pioneer in the promotion of American food. She has written over 20 books including Great American Food, The Art of Aureole, Great American Pie Book, New American Kitchen Classics, and Twenty Five Years at DeGustibus at Macy’s.

