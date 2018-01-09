Juan Williams

Juan Williams has covered and written about American politics for four decades. He is currently a columnist for The Hill, and was a longtime writer and correspondent for The Washington Post and NPR. Most notably, Juan is currently a cohost of FoxNews Channel’s roundtable debate show The Five, and makes regular appearances across the network on shows like FoxNews Sunday with Chris Wallace and Special Report with Brett Baier, where he regularly challenges the orthodoxy of the network’s conservative stalwarts. He is also the author of numerous books, including Eyes on the Prize, Thurgood Marshall, Enough, Muzzled, and We The People.

Arrow Icon