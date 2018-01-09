Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Juan Williams
Juan Williams has covered and written about American politics for four decades. He is currently a columnist for The Hill, and was a longtime writer and correspondent for The Washington Post and NPR. Most notably, Juan is currently a cohost of FoxNews Channel’s roundtable debate show The Five, and makes regular appearances across the network on shows like FoxNews Sunday with Chris Wallace and Special Report with Brett Baier, where he regularly challenges the orthodoxy of the network’s conservative stalwarts. He is also the author of numerous books, including Eyes on the Prize, Thurgood Marshall, Enough, Muzzled, and We The People.Read More
By the Author
What the Hell Do You Have to Lose?
The bestselling author, political analyst, and civil rights expert delivers a forceful critique of the Trump administration's ignorant and unprecedented rollback of the civil rights…